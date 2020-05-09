Charity Chicken Bog

Gayle Beckham with the Lord Cares Food Bank Saturday morning loads out chicken bog dinners to Sherri Oneal who was at Joe’s Grill in Darlington to get some for her and some for her mother.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. — How do you make something good happen for those in need during a time of plague? Chicken bog, of course.

At least that's what Joe's Grill owners Harriet Bonnoitt and Olivia Ridgill thought of and then put into action Saturday at their restaurant.

"We figured that with all this coronavirus stuff going on we decided we'd come up with some idea and the first thing that came to mind was Joey's chicken bog," Ridgill said of Joey Saleeby's world famous (at least in Darlington) chicken bog.

"We're doing Joey's famous chicken bog recipe; we're doing a chicken bog plate with slaw and bread and butter pickles and a slice of bread and tea or lemonade," Ridgill said.

And what makes it so good?

Harriet Bonnoitt, center, and Olivia Ridgell, right, work with other volunteers Saturday morning before the start of Joe’s Grill’s charity chicken bog sale in Darlington.

"Lots of chicken. Don't be scared of the onion and bell pepper, they're good for you and they're good," Saleeby said after he stepped out of the kitchen for a minute.

Sherri Oneal Saturday reads a newspaper circular after giving her order and payment for chicken bog to Gayle Beckham outside of Joe's Grill in Darlington.

In the tradition of charity bog and barbecue sales, there was also a dessert table for those inclined — and many were.

"This is something we used to do with the Jaycees way back, 30 or 40 years," Saleeby said as he pronounced the first batch of bog ready to serve.

"I think we can do at least 250," Saleeby said. "Once we serve the first pan we'll know how many we'll have all together."

Cooks pose Saturday morning for a ceremonial stirring the bog photo in the kitchen at Joe’s Grill in Darlington.

At $8 a plate, Ridgill said, the restaurant hoped to sell enough bog to buy two truck loads of canned goods to donate to the Lord Cares Food Bank in Darlington — with the canned goods coming from Darlington's local IGA.

"We're thrilled that a businesses like this in Darlington stepped up to the plate and to do something for community organizations," said Mike Beckhan with the Lord Cares as he cheered on both the restaurant crew and the diners.

Diners arrived, did a walk-thru of the restaurant and either came out with the bog or came out to sit in their car and await curbside delivery of their bog.

Sherri Oneal, who sat in her SUV while she read a newspaper circular, said she was picking up bog for herself and her mother, Jean Quick, who had not been out of the house for six weeks because of her age and the virus.

"I told her I was on Facebook and I saw it, and I said 'Mama, Joey's having chicken bog Saturday.' 'We going to get it?'" Oneal said.

Cooks pose Saturday morning for a ceremonial stirring the bog photo in the kitchen at Joe’s Grill in Darlington.

"Thank the community for coming together and stepping up to the plate," Beckham said.

Saturday was the first time the pair have done such a thing, but won't be the last.

"Now that Olivia and I are owners of the restaurant we're going to try every two to three months to have a fundraiser," Bonnoitt said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

