DARLINGTON, S.C. — How do you make something good happen for those in need during a time of plague? Chicken bog, of course.
At least that's what Joe's Grill owners Harriet Bonnoitt and Olivia Ridgill thought of and then put into action Saturday at their restaurant.
"We figured that with all this coronavirus stuff going on we decided we'd come up with some idea and the first thing that came to mind was Joey's chicken bog," Ridgill said of Joey Saleeby's world famous (at least in Darlington) chicken bog.
"We're doing Joey's famous chicken bog recipe; we're doing a chicken bog plate with slaw and bread and butter pickles and a slice of bread and tea or lemonade," Ridgill said.
And what makes it so good?
"Lots of chicken. Don't be scared of the onion and bell pepper, they're good for you and they're good," Saleeby said after he stepped out of the kitchen for a minute.
In the tradition of charity bog and barbecue sales, there was also a dessert table for those inclined — and many were.
"This is something we used to do with the Jaycees way back, 30 or 40 years," Saleeby said as he pronounced the first batch of bog ready to serve.
"I think we can do at least 250," Saleeby said. "Once we serve the first pan we'll know how many we'll have all together."
At $8 a plate, Ridgill said, the restaurant hoped to sell enough bog to buy two truck loads of canned goods to donate to the Lord Cares Food Bank in Darlington — with the canned goods coming from Darlington's local IGA.
"We're thrilled that a businesses like this in Darlington stepped up to the plate and to do something for community organizations," said Mike Beckhan with the Lord Cares as he cheered on both the restaurant crew and the diners.
Diners arrived, did a walk-thru of the restaurant and either came out with the bog or came out to sit in their car and await curbside delivery of their bog.
Sherri Oneal, who sat in her SUV while she read a newspaper circular, said she was picking up bog for herself and her mother, Jean Quick, who had not been out of the house for six weeks because of her age and the virus.
"I told her I was on Facebook and I saw it, and I said 'Mama, Joey's having chicken bog Saturday.' 'We going to get it?'" Oneal said.
"Thank the community for coming together and stepping up to the plate," Beckham said.
Saturday was the first time the pair have done such a thing, but won't be the last.
"Now that Olivia and I are owners of the restaurant we're going to try every two to three months to have a fundraiser," Bonnoitt said.
