FLORENCE, S.C. — Christopher Harley proposed to his girlfriend, Jordyn Green, during a photo shoot Saturday in downtown Florence.

The couple met in the seventh grade at Sneed Middle School. They began dating in the ninth grade and continued for the next seven years. Their photographer, Quanshay Rush of Quanshay's Photography in Darlington, was in on it and helped Harley plan the big moment.

Rush had family and friends stand outside the courtyard waiting for a signal to gather in behind the couple.

Surprise Engagement

Jordyn Green reacts after her boyfriend of seven years proposes during a photoshoot Saturday in downtown Florence.

As planned and on cue Christopher Harley knelt with a 'Will you Marry Me' sign when Green turned toward him.

Green's hands went to her face and her knees bent when she realized what was happening.

Surprise Engagement

Jordyn Green and Christopher Harley take photos Saturday in downtown Florence. Green didn't know Harley was about to propose and family and friends were waiting around the corner.

She said yes.

After the yes cue, the photographer handed Harley the ring she was holding for his soon bride to be.

There was cheering and more photos.

Surprise Engagement

Jordyn Green says yes to Christopher Harley's proposal Saturday in downtown Florence. Harley surpised Green during a photoshoot in which photographer Quanshay Rush helped coordinate a cue for friends and family.

Harley's parents, Charles and Tonya Rush, were thrilled.

"You know they met they same way did, in middle school, said Charles Rush. "And we've been married for 25 years."

