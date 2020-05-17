FLORENCE, S.C. — Christopher Harley proposed to his girlfriend, Jordyn Green, during a photo shoot Saturday in downtown Florence.
The couple met in the seventh grade at Sneed Middle School. They began dating in the ninth grade and continued for the next seven years. Their photographer, Quanshay Rush of Quanshay's Photography in Darlington, was in on it and helped Harley plan the big moment.
Rush had family and friends stand outside the courtyard waiting for a signal to gather in behind the couple.
As planned and on cue Christopher Harley knelt with a 'Will you Marry Me' sign when Green turned toward him.
Green's hands went to her face and her knees bent when she realized what was happening.
She said yes.
After the yes cue, the photographer handed Harley the ring she was holding for his soon bride to be.
There was cheering and more photos.
Harley's parents, Charles and Tonya Rush, were thrilled.
"You know they met they same way did, in middle school, said Charles Rush. "And we've been married for 25 years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.