FLORENCE, S.C. — The Salvation Army and WMBF teamed up Wednesday for Carolina Cares, an Army fundraiser targeted to helping those who have been hit hardest by COVID-19.
Wednesday's goal was $10,000 and, with a $5,000 matching grant in hand and a $5,000 donation to go with it, the campaign was certain to exceed the goal.
"We are excited to be partnering with WMBF for Carolina Cares," said Maj. Susan Rogers, one of Florence's corps officers. "This is Phase II of their campaign. We're trying to raise money for the Pee Dee area especially to help with rent, utilities and food for those affected by COVID-19.
While the Army took its church services online, its social services remained in action — though on a limited basis.
The Army closed its Family Stores on South Irby Street in Florence and its Hartsville store, but left open its West Palmetto Street Florence store to continue to accept donations and to make clothing and household items available to burnout victims and others in need, Rogers said.
Rogers said the Florence social services office has seen a change in who is coming in for assistance with food, rent and utilities.
And now that utilities can move forward with disconnects and landlords and mortgage companies can pursue evictions and foreclosures in court, she said, the need is likely to increase.
The office has also seen a 57% increase in the number of applicants for food assistance.
"Those who don't normally need help are going to need help because they've lost their income," Rogers said.
Unlike natural disasters, the Army hasn't received any federal assistance to help the community, she said.
"We've received a grant from the (city of Florence) and we're able to help with utilities and rent with that," she said. "It has strict guidelines and we encourage people to call first."
"We're also relying on local donations," Rogers said. "It is through our partnership with this community that we can help this community. All our donations stay local. We gather our donations local, we spend them local to help those in the Pee Dee in our counties served."
Wednesday's fundraiser was aimed precisely at that need.
With live cut-ins on WMBF and Facebook Rogers and others put the Army's case to the public as they sought cash and non-perishable food — lots of it. A Red Kettle and pickup truck from King Cadillac Buick GMC sat outside each of three locations — the dealership, Red Bone Alley or the Waters Building in downtown Florence — where people could donate cash, or food, or both.
Clarke, Johnson, Peterson, McLean Law Firm, Palmetto Commercial Real Estate, Chase Oil Company, Victor's Restaurant and King Cadillac Buick GMC teamed up to offer a $5,000 match on donations while Central United Methodist Church made a $5,000 donation, said Heather Steverson with the Army.
Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd Law Firm; King, Love, Hupfer & Nance Law Firm and Pearce Land Company all stepped up with $250 donations, Steverson said.
"We are beginning pickups locally," Rogers said of the Army's Family Stores — one of the main ways it raises money to help in the community. "We had to stop them because of COVID-19 social distancing. We're doing them as we can. They can always bring their donations by the Salvation Army Family Store on Palmetto Street."
That store is also open for business — social distancing required.
"The money you spend in there goes right back in to helping somebody in the community," Rogers said.
