FLORENCE, S.C. – There’s a bat in the house. Mike Reichenbach heard the screams from his son, who was watching television in the family room in their basement late one night.
Reichenbach, his wife, Clarisse, and their daughter ran to the rescue.
Reichenbach and Charisse, armed with laundry baskets, descended the stairs cautiously. Daughter Olivia had her phone in hand to video the escapade.
Reichenbach said his 17-year-old son, Isaiah, who is a junior in high school and a linebacker on the football team, was screaming on the sofa covered with a blanket. When they got downstairs, Reichenbach said he came out from under the blanket and ran upstairs.
What the family discovered as they descended the stairs was a bat flying in circles, hissing and screeching, most likely trying to get out, but his son thought it was attacking him.
Reichenbach said he never imagined there would really be a bat in the house.
He said they were ready to do battle with the vermin.
“I thought it might be a tiny sparrow,” Reichenbach said. “In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have gone downstairs with only a laundry basket.”
Instead of a scene out of a horror movie, the video taken by Olivia was deemed worthy of a spot on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” It will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on the ABC show.
This is the second time in less than six months that the amateur videographer’s video has been picked up by a national television show.
Olivia, a freshman at the University of South Carolina, appeared with Mike on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC in December as a result of a video she took of her mother and father dancing at home.
Reichenbach said the first time in Hollywood was an “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” and it occurred on Olivia’s 18th birthday.
Reichenbach said she is always on the alert for a family video opportunity. He said she videos everything they do and has been doing this for about 10 years.
“I never thought I could knock a bat out of the air with a laundry basket and capture it,” Reichenbach said. “I felt like I was protecting my family.”
Proud of his accomplishment, Reichenbach said he felt like he was “Dad of the Year” and he could do anything.
“I was fairly proud of hitting it out of the air,” Reichenbach said.
Reichenbach said he was down on his knees peering into the basket watching the small, black bat squealing and flapping its wings when the bat drew in its wings and crawled through one of the basket’s many small holes, only to terrorize the entire family.
“I never thought he could crawl out of that basket,” Reichenbach said. “But when he got out, he was so angry.”
Reichenbach said everyone jockeyed for position to be the first one up the stairs.
“We all made a mad dash for the stairs,” he said. “Olivia dropped her phone on the way up.”
Reichenbach said this all occurred about 1 a.m. in the morning.
“I can’t believe we made it out and without a single one of us getting bit,” he said.
Gathering their courage, the family headed back down the stairs with a tarp in hand to capture the bat.
By this time, the bat was exhausted and clinging to the wall, Reichenbach said. Each of them took a corner of the tarp and covered the bat. They managed to finally get it out of the house, but not without it trying to escape again.
“It is amazing how loud their squeals can be,” Reichenbach said. ”It was hissing. It was sheer terror.”
The video received lots of comments and laughs from those seeing it, Reichenbach said. Olivia decided to submit it to “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.
Reichenbach said due to the coronavirus, they were not able to fly out for the show. In fact, he said they are not sure how the voting will take place without an audience, but they sure would like to win “America’s Funniest Home Video” even though it wasn’t funny at the time.
