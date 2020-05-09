FLORENCE, S.C. — As many Pee Dee residents shelter at home during the COVID-19 pandemic one resident stepped up to pay it forward after she recovered from the virus.
"I had the virus and I definitely underestimated it, I thought I was young and would be fine," said Maryanna Emerson, 20, of Florence, who was studying abroad when the virus hit. "I definitely regret underestimating it and I just want to help anyone that is going through the same thing."
Emerson donated her plasma as part of a convalescent plasma program at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Convalescent plasma is an old idea that has been used effectively with prior corona infections, said Dr. Tarek Bishara, MD, the medical director of clinical laboratory at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
"The hope is that patients who have already developed antibodies, which are in the plasma we will give patients who are ill, that the antibodies we provide them will help their immune system clear the virus," Bishara said.
"We're giving (the body) the antibody before it has the ability to make the antibodies," he said. "It's effectively saying 'Here's an antibody ultimately you'll produce but we're giving it to you sooner in your infection in hopes your native immune system will get a boost and clear the virus.'"
For Emerson, her odyssey through COVID-19 started after she returned to Florence.
"I was studying in London and got home and got off the plane and a few days later I started with the fever and it just got worse and worse," Emerson said as she prepared to donate at The Blood Connection's mobile unit, parked behind McLeod Regional Medical Center's pavilion on Wednesday.
Emerson said she was tested the following day for COVID-19. Then, she waited.
"The test results didn't come back for about 12 days," she said. "We didn't know and we were hoping it would be the coronavirus, because if it wasn't then something crazy was happening."
She spent the following month recovering from the virus, which ultimately caused her to develop pneumonia.
"I did have to come in; my fluids were getting really really low," she said of the five hours she spent hospitalized in the McLeod emergency room. "I came in, they did a chest scan, gave me a lot of fluids and sent me home and I ended up having oxygen at home, which ended up helping a lot."
"It was scary because I had underestimated it so much. Even when I first thought I had it I thought I just didn't want to give it to my family," she said. So far, her family is in the clear, she said.
"The recovery was not the best either. It was frustrating being a 20-year-old and going on a walk with my mom and being so out of breath," she said. "I thought, this was so irritating."
Emerson said she was excited to be out and donating plasma so that others could benefit from her recovery.
"The importance of this donation drive is to have sufficient plasma on hand to be able to provide it for patients who will be helped by it," Bishara said..
Bishara said the program at McLeod is geared toward gaining insight on how to better treat virus patients with a product that, at least anecdotally, has proven effective.
Not all patients will receive the treatment — only those expected to benefit from it, Bishara said.
Emerson said she has words of wisdom to share with those who aren't taking the virus seriously.
"Someone said to me. 'I just wanted to get it and get it over with' and I just want to say, 'No.'"
"I think we're all vulnerable to this," Emerson said. "Everyone is having different reactions to the virus. I think we should all take it more seriously."
People who have had, and recovered from, COVID-19 can participate in convalescent plasma donation by contacting The Blood Connection at 864-751-1168.
