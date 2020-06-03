FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of African American pastors and other relgious leaders stands ready to bridge the chasms dividing society.
A group of African American pastors who call themselves the Black Pastors of Concern held a news conference on the steps of the Florence County Complex Wednesday afternoon regarding the death of George Floyd and a planned protest march in Florence later Wednesday afternoon.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
The Rev. Dr. Ralph W. Canty Sr. of Savannah Grove Baptist Church read a statement prepared by the Black Pastors of Concern during the news conference.
"As Black Pastors of Concern, we call for love, peace, justice, and fundamental human respect, a cry that will not be hushed until change fully comes," Canty said. "Recovery from the pandemic of racism is essential for a balanced, stable, and progressive community where we can all live in peace and fulfill our God-given purposes."
Canty said that as the Palmetto State has shown over the years and through the shootings of Walter Scott and at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, leaders can act responsibly.
"As Black Pastors of Concern, we stand ready as partners to bridge the chasms that divide us," Canty continued. "For far too long, hatred and bigotry have held a place of honor in a nation whose creed reads, '...one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.'"
Violations of the creed bring hurt and death to the human family, Canty continued.
Canty said the group of pastors hoped that all community leaders would seek a new path to better relationships and community development.
"While the nation is in mourning and outraged, Florence must rise above the fray to create the model others should imitate," Canty said. "Let us. Us. Stand together, lay down our weapons, and speak together with one voice until every vestige of racism is erased, police brutality is eliminated, and the rights of others are respected."
At that event, the Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford, also a member of the Florence County Council, and the Rev. Merritt Graves offered ending and beginning prayers.
