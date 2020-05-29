FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health and SC DHEC Friday teamed up to offer a drive-up COVID-19 testing event — come rain or shine — to give industry and workers a chance to see if they have the virus and what the prevalence of it is in the community.
The testing was also open to the public and to patients soon to undergo procedures who needed a test ahead of time.
Several COVID-19 drive-thru testing events — not to mention a multitude of graduations and other outdoor events — have been canceled over the last two weeks as heavy rains pummeled the Pee Dee.
McLeod made Friday's an all-weather event by putting one of its Cheves Street parking garages into play and routing cars in, up to the second floor, back to the first floor and then back out.
Traffic was lined up out onto Cheves Street by 7:45 a.m. for the 8 a.m. testing.
"They drive through the parking garage, they go up to the second floor where their paperwork is completed and they circle back around and get their COVID test," said Octavia Williams-Blake, vice president of workplace health and safety. "Hopefully the whole thing takes less than ten minutes."
"The test is a nasal pharyngeal swab. The tester then inserts the swab up the nasal passage. Ten seconds each side" Williams-Blake said. "Probably a little bit uncomfortable, at least that's what I heard; I haven't been tested."
"It's important because we know that businesses and industries in our area are starting to go back to normal, go back to doing business and they want to know their workplace is safe, make sure their employees are safe and offer COVID testing for their employees to make sure they feel safe coming back in to the workplace," Williams-Blake said.
Organizers sported masks and gloves while testers wore full PPE and access to the "hot zone" in the garage was limited to only those in full PPE.
Williams-Blake said there is demand in the community for testing such as this and the hospital has been contacted by more than 50 employers about conducting testing.
"If you make decisions on what's best for the health of South Carolinians as we work toward Gov. McMaster's plan to reopen South Carolina through Accelerate SC it helps us know where our problems are, what we need to be focusing on, so we can make the best decision for the public health of the community," said Kelly Eaddy, operations director for DHEC Pee Dee Region.
"We have 600 kits and we hope to run out," Williams-Blake said of Friday's event. "We've had several of these in the community with great turnout."
Eaddy said McLeod has been taking over more of the work associated with the drive-thru testing events, freeing up DHEC staff to conduct other testing clinics.
The next testing clinic in the Pee Dee is Tuesday, a drive-thru, at Hannah-Pamplico Middle-Elementary School in Pamplico. That will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
