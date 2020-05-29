Weather Alert

CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...SOUTH CAROLINA... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.24 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 27.5 FEET BY EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 28.0 FEET...THERE WILL BE EXTENSIVE FLOODING OF TIMBER LAND AND FARM LAND ALONG THE RIVER. ACCESS ROADS MAY BE DAMAGED BY THE FLOOD WATERS AND OPERATIONS AT INDUSTRIAL PLANTS ALONG THE RIVER WILL BE AFFECTED. &&