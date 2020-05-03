FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jebb Mac of the Jebb Mac Band and Kayley Green toured Florence neighborhoods Friday night with a live concert.
As performing venues are closed across the nation, the artists found a common, local connection and decided to get creative in working. They have made seven tours through neighborhoods and collaborated on a song that has been released.
Green, a South Florence graduate, lives and performs in Nashville while finishing her music degree at Belmont University. She returned home to stay with family during the shutdowns of the pandemic. Mac resides full-time with his family in Florence.
The artists collaborated on the recording of Jebb Mac's new song, "A Mess Like Me," which was written by Mac and Bill DiLuigi before the coronavirus. Mac said he planned for members of the band to sing the harmonies.
"Then the quarantine happened, and I thought it would be good to release some new music," That's when Mac said he contacted Green. "I knew she was home from Nashville, and I sent her the song and asked her if she wanted to sing it. She said, 'Sure.' So we actually recorded the vocals at my home studio and sent them to a friend, Kevin Willis, in Nashville to mix everything. The song was released April 17, 2020 and is on iTunes and other music outlets."
Green says she was excited to work while home and, "It's a really cool thing to be a part of a song that's from somebody who is local."
Green is also excited to get back to work in Nashville, where she recently became part of the group Sweet Tea Trio, which is managed by Kid Rock, says Green.
To follow upcoming neighborhood roving performances of Jebb Mac and Kayley Green, follow the Jebb Mac Band on Facebook.
