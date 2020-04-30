FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina National Guard troops will eat well as they help pack to-go food pantry boxes for Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Four of the soldiers, from Marion County units, worked Thursday afternoon in a U-shaped assembly lane to fill boxes with canned vegetables, pasta, spaghetti sauce and other necessities to be distributed to those in need.
The effort is part of a program to get food out into the community during a time when large groups of people cannot assemble because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of that effort several Pee Dee communities — Darlington, Chesterfield and Dillon counties — benefited from mobile food distribution efforts Thursday, said Nicole Echols with the food bank.
The Jebaily Law Firm in Florence signed on to sponsor the effort and to feed the soldiers, from Marion County, who are working to pack boxes for those in need.
"The Jebaily Law Firm was very happy and is very happy to be part of helping what is going on in the community and helping support Havest Hope Food Bank as well as the National Guard," said George Jebaily, a Florence City Council member and also a mayoral candidate.
"We're armed with masks and gloves when we do all that," Jebaily said. "It's critical to maintain safety, but at the same time the needs of the community, especially some underserved, they're desperate to get basic necessities."
Jebaily said he and campaign volunteers would distribute the food to those in need Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.