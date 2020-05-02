FLORENCE, S.C. — A miller from Evergeen is the newest vendor to set up shop at the Florence City Center Farmers Market — and its a shorter trip for him than where he has been selling.
Will Altman of Altman Farm and Mill grows about 100 acres of heirloom corn and peas and, once grown, mills and bags it there as well.
"Hopefully, if the weather goes right, we'll have some different varieties of red corn and then also some Sea Island peas and some Dixie Lee peas," said Altman, who has been selling at the Charleston farmers market.
He said he hopes to sell in Florence and Charleston, once the Charleston market opens for the season.
Altman is a full-time farmer and miller.
"I just farm. It takes up pretty much all my time and some of my wife's," he said. "I started (milling) as a hobby and then it just grew from there, out of control, so now I'm doing it full time."
"I started (farming) with livestock and then I started taking over my granddad's farm and had some extra land so, why not do the whole process myself — grow it and mill it, old-timey heirloom varieties."
He prefers the heirloom varieties and started out with that in mind, he said.
"I wanted to start right from the beginning with heirlooms. It really just grew from there to different varieties of heirlooms. Saving seed and getting seed from other places," Altman said.
Some of the varieties he grows would be familiar to a Pee Dee farmer from centuries back. Others have been grown in the Upstate and some in North Carolina and Virginia, he said.
"(Heirloom varieties don't) have as high a production value as modern varieties. The importance of keeping a lot of these old heirloom varieties alive and then genetics around makes a more bio-diverse food system," he said.
There is also another reason, just as important.
"It doesn't make as much but the flavor is a heck of a lot better," Altman said.
He even has an heirloom mill, but that's just for show on the farm. He uses a modern stone mill for production.
He prefers the stone-ground meal to steel-ground meal used by most large-scale commercial millers.
"The stone ground, the way it grinds it help keep oils in the corn and I don't separate out germ and that kind of stuff and those other varieties do so they keep longer," Altman said. "Ours, it's best if you keep it in the freezer but you don't have to. It preserves the oils and favor by stone grinding."
And it also tastes better, he said.
Atlman said he intends to be a regular fixture at the market, located at 200 Sanborn St. in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.