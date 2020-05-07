FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Robert Williams, Florence County Councilman Waymon Mumford and Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin were among the community leaders to encourage Pee Dee residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Williams, Mumford, Myers Ervin, DHEC officials and several local faith leaders appeared at a news conference hosted by Perception Over Everything at the Department of Health and Environmental Control office on East Cheves Street in Florence.
Perception Over Everything's Nate Jolley said the purpose of the news conference was to raise awareness of COVID-19 and let the public know that the virus was real and to help areas and groups particularly affected by the virus. Perception Over Everything operates eyecu.com to offer advice and support for those affected.
Williams, who served as the master of ceremonies, said the present was an important time in the history of the community.
Mumford said the community needs to come together to fight to prevent the spread of the virus. He said he was afraid that things were going to get worse before they get better.
"This virus is nothing to play with," Mumford said.
Myers Ervin, a nurse, told the general public to put health care providers in the forefront. She asked the public to remember that nurses and doctors are on the front lines of the virus and its necessary to social distance to protect health care workers and others.
Jim Bruckner, Pee Dee Regional Health director, and Dr. Shakaria Johnson represented DHEC at the news conference.
Johnson cautioned that the curve representing the rise in the number of positive cases in the state may flatten — data indicates that the curve has gone from an exponential curve to a linear curve — but it does not mean that the number of cases is decreasing throughout the state.
"What we do know is that social distancing works," Johnson said. "We have data that shows that social distancing does help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person to person."
She added that social distancing means maintaining a buffer of six feet in public spaces as well as wearing masks. Johnson also noted these measures are still encouraged by government officials.
Bruckner spoke about a testing plan in development at DHEC. He said the plan would be divided into three phases: elder care facilities like nursing homes, rural areas, and then testing in urban areas.
He added that the department was working to test 220,000 people total in May and June.
Bruckner also said that the department was working with several partners to provide mobile testing throughout the Pee Dee. He also said the department was working on a testing event to be held three weeks from Thursday in Florence.
Among the faith leaders to speak were Rev. Dr. Merritt Graves, Calvin Robinson, Norman Gamble, and Leo Woodberry.
Williams has represented House District 62 as a Democrat since 2007. He is running to retain the seat in November and also for the Democratic nomination for the Congressional District 7 seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Williams also served as the master of ceremonies for the press conference.
Mumford, also a Democrat, represents County Council District 7. He previously served as chairman of the county council in 2019. Mumford was reelected in 2018 to a four-year term.
Myers Ervin, also a Democrat, represents City Council District 1. She is running in the Democratic primary race for mayor of the city. Myers Ervin was reelected to her city council seat in 2018.
