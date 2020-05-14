FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of bicyclists rode into the parking lot of the public safety building at Florence Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon as they ended their ride to remember three Pee Dee law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.
May 13 would have been the day for the candle-light vigil in Washington, D.C., to honor officers who died in the line of duty.
The ride, organized by Florence County sheriff's investigator Ben Price, started in Manning in front of the Clarendon County Courthouse and stopped in Sumter to honor Sumter County sheriff's Cpl. Andrew Gillette, who died in February.
The ride wound up at the airport where a brief ceremony was conducted to remember Florence and Pee Dee area officers who died in the line of duty.
At the forefront of this year's remembrance ride was Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, who was also a volunteer firefighter for Latta, and Marion County sheriff's PFC Michael Shawn Latu.
Winkeler died Jan. 5 in an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop on airport property. James Edward Bell, 37, has been charged with murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with Winkeler's death.
Latu, the department's 2018 Deputy of the Year as well as Patrolman of the Year, died in the early morning of Dec. 17 while responding to a call.
"We made a promise to Mike's family and officers across this nation to never forget the ultimate sacrifice they gave for the citizens of Marion County," said Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, who was on hand for Wednesday's event.
"In our office we have Mike, along with other officers who have been killed in the line of duty, and the caption says 'Blessed are the peace makers, for they shall be called the children of God (Matthew 5:9)'," Wallace said. "That will stay there for as long as I am there and for sheriffs to come."
"Every year I'm part of a ride that starts from a different place in the United States. Last year we left from St. Louis, Missouri, and went to Washington, D.C.," Price said. "This year we were planning on going from Montgomery, Ala., to Washington, D.C. That didn't happen due to the virus."
Because of that, Price said, a group of riders decided to do a ride to honor area officers who died in the line of duty.
The airport as a destination was chosen to honor Winkeler, Price said. During the ceremony remembrances of other fallen officers were read from their pages on the Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org), a website dedicated to memorializing officers who have died in the line of duty.
"We do this every year to make sure the families and survivors of those officers who were killed know we're not forgetting their officer this year, or previous years, or years down the road," Price said.
"The main goal we do every year is raise money and give it to an organization called Concerns of Police Survivors COPS)," Price said. "That organization does a kids camp for family members, small children to teenagers, of officers killed in duty."
Some of the funds raised through the ride will got to the the memorial Website as well, Price said.
Wallace said he hoped that next year's ceremony could take place in Washington where the officers names will be placed on a wall that honors the fallen.
"They'll always be remembered, because they're peace makers here to serve the citizens," Wallace said.
