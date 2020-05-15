FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Breakfast Rotary Club, like many other civic organizations, has had to forgo its weekly meetings at the Florence Country Club on Wednesday mornings. And because of this, projects that the Rotarians were planning to do this spring have been canceled.
Club President Jerry Poston said in a telephone interview that the club generally receives grant money from Rotary organization and matches it with money from the club.
“We donated earlier in the year $500 each to House of Hope, Harvest Hope Food Bank and Lighthouse Ministries.,” Poston said. “We were going to use the rest of the money for our projects that we have, but we can’t do those projects.”
Poston said they didn’t want to have to give the money back; they wanted it to stay local. He said the board discussed ways the club could put the money to good use for the community and do something to help those on the front line of COVID-19.
After providing checks to the three organizations, the club had about $3,500 left to use.
He said they decided to take the money and feed first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Three people in our club have restaurants,” Poston said. “We want to push local, and we want to give back to the community. That is why I and others joined the club, to give back to the community.”
With the money, Poston said, they were able to purchase 350 meals to be distributed to first responders.
The club board decided to target EMS on Church Street, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Effingham, the Florence Police Department on Dargan Street and the Florence Fire Department on Palmetto Street.
The first delivery was on Tuesday to EMS. Meals were provided by King Jefe.
“We are humbled by the kindness of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club and appreciate their members going to the expense to provide a meal for us,” said Rayon Watkins, chief Florence County EMS.
He said they don’t get a lot of recognition from organizations like Rotary and they are very appreciative of the recognition for their services to the community in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Poston said about 10 members of the club have been assisting all week in the delivery of meals to the first responders. They have 26 members total, he said.
“We want to help people who are making an impact on the community,” Poston said.
He said you just can’t pat them on the back enough.
Club member Johnny Rishmawi, co-owner of On the Go convenience store on Alligator Road, provided meals on Wednesday to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rishmawi serves hot meals at his store and helped with the delivery of the meals to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
His restaurant provided fried, barbecued and baked chicken, along with rice, mac and cheese, yams, collards and corn.
“The Breakfast Rotary Club of Florence ordered 100 meals to be delivered to our sheriff’s department as part of an effort to be supportive of first responders,” Rishmawi said.
He said the sheriff’s office was one of several different first responders they are feeding as a Rotary Club. He said the club asked different members to prepare the food and his turn was on Wednesday.
“We had an opportunity to use our funds (Rotary), and the idea is a lot of people are doing things for nursing groups for hospitals. So we thought it would be a good time to do something for first responders,” Rishmawi said.
He said it is a difficult time or at least an odd time for first responders. He said they are already risking their lives to help others, and now they are risking their lives for something they can’t even see — a virus.
The community should do something to alleviate their stress, Rishmawi said.
Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office expressed the department’s appreciation for the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club and what it is doing for first responders.
“We certainly appreciate the kind generosity of the Florence Rotary Breakfast Club in bringing meals to our deputies and first responders today,” Nunn said on Wednesday. “It is indicative to their dedication to community service, and we can’t thank Johnny Rishmawi and others who have really gone the extra mile for us, so thanks to them. Our officers really appreciate it. We can’t over thank them for their generosity.”
On Thursday meals were delivered to the Florence Police Department and provided by Hilton Garden Inn, which is owned by Raldex.
Jay Lavrinc, a member of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club, helped to deliver meals to the police department. He said this is the club’s way of saying thank you to first responders. He said they don’t get a lot of credit, unfortunately, like the hospitals do.
On Friday, the group will be bringing meals to the Florence Fire Department on Palmetto Street. The meals will be prepared by Tubb’s Seafood.
The Florence Breakfast Rotary Club normally meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Florence Country Club.
