HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The building that houses Washington Street Elementary School will be sold to the Darlington County Community Action Agency.
The Darlington County Schools Board of Trustees voted 7-1 on Monday evening to sell the property for $1 upon the motion of Thelma Dawson.
Casting a dissenting vote was Connell Delaine.
Delaine's objection seemed to be related to the sale of the former Thornwell School property.
The mission of the community action agency is to promote sustainable economic self-sufficiency by eliminating the causes of poverty through partnerships and programs to improve the standard of living of low-income individuals and families.
The agency already operates a property next door to the elementary school.
The property will be transferred when the district vacates the building in the summer time.
Washington Street Elementary and West Hartsville Elementary schools will be consolidated into the newly named Bay Road Elementary School.
The name for the new school was selected by the board of trustees at its meeting on Feb. 10.
The two existing schools are one-third of the six existing elementary schools that will be consolidated when three new elementary schools open with the new school year in August.
In Darlington, the existing J.L. Cain Elementary School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary will be merged in the new J.L. Cain Elementary. And in Lamar, Lamar Elementary and Spaulding Elementary will be consolidated in the new Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School.
The three new schools are under construction. The schools they are replacing are all more than 50 years old. Darlington County voters approved construction of the new schools, to be financed with a one-cent sales tax, in a $60 million bond referendum in 2016.
Also on Monday, the board:
Recognized the 23 students from Darlington County to receive first place in their competitions at the South Carolina Beta Club Convention.
Heard a presentation on the work of school social workers, school community facilitators and school family facilitators.
Approved the awarding of a contract to Conterra Ultra Broadband of Charlotte to provide upgraded broadband services to the school district.
