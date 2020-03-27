PAMPLICO, S.C. — After the closing of Longs Pharmacy, Wall Drugs of Johnsonville is serving the Pamplico community.
On Tuesday, Longs Pharmacy closed its doors, and its prescriptions were being sent to the CVS in Lake City, nearly 20 minutes away from Pamplico.
Allan Wall, owner of Wall Drugs of Johnsonville, decided to step in to help that same day.
“When I heard about what was going on because during this scary time, there are a lot of people even at our pharmacy that can’t drive 20 minutes to a pharmacy, and there was a need and I’m just trying to help these people out until we can actually get one over there,” Wall said.
Wall got approval from the board of pharmacy to start filling prescriptions from his current pharmacy in Johnsonville and deliver them to the pickup location at H and H Insurance Agency.
Wall Drugs will also be offering delivery services for those up to 10 miles away from the pharmacy, but Wall said if there is a need for delivery, Wall Drugs will meet it.
“We’re pretty much trying to take care of everybody during this time,” Wall said. “Everybody is scared. They had zero notice, which I know, that’s the way it works in business. People were still driving up and seeing that it’s closed, and that’s how they’re finding out.”
People in Pamplico who need prescriptions filled can either drop off their prescriptions at H and H Insurance or have their doctor directly send the prescriptions to Wall Drugs in Johnsonville.
There are several runs a day from H and H Insurance to Wall Drugs to deliver prescriptions and take medicine to be picked up, Wall said.
Eventually, there will be a permanent pharmacy in Pamplico rather than just deliveries and a pickup location.
“Our situation now is very temporary, and we’re trying to move everything as quickly as we can,” Wall said.
With the influx of new prescriptions coming into Wall Drugs, Wall said, his staff has been great about ensuring prescriptions are filled.
“We’re there to help them, and we’ll get them through this until we can get a pharmacy going on there,” Wall said.
If former Longs Pharmacy customers need to transfer their medicine to Wall Drugs, call 843-386-6135, and the Wall Drugs staff can transfer prescriptions.
H and H Insurance is at 614 S Walnut St., which is right beside the former Longs Pharmacy.
