Waitr doubles delivery zone in areas of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Waitr, the on-demand food delivery service, says it has doubled, in some places, the delivery zones for restaurant food in Florence and more restaurant partnerships.
For its customers, this means increased access to foods from the area’s top dining establishments.
In the past two months alone, the popular app has added more and more local eateries to its platform from many independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains, according to a news release. Waitr now has nearly 100 Florence area partners from which to choose.
Delivery areas reach as far as 10 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach. This gives restaurants more access to potential diners; and conversely, it offers diners the opportunity to order from a much larger pool of restaurants.
Waitr and its sister brand, Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of March 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.
For more information visit waitrapp.com.
