FLORENCE, S.C. — A dozen churches, six organizations and 60 volunteers teamed up Wednesday and Thursday to cook 500 Thanksgiving dinners to serve to the community in and around Florence.
"We started out with a plan of about 300 with a goal of inviting our guests to the table," said the Rev. Bo Myers of Junebugs Care Community Outreach Ministry. "We have tables and chairs set up. We have chaplains and church members sitting at the tables with our guests — a ministry of presence."
"Let them know, regardless of what's happening in their life, or what anyone has told them, their worth, their value is beyond compare to anything else," Myers said. "Jesus loves them. We love them. That's why we're here."
"We are probably getting close to 500 plates right now," Myers said as clamshell containers piled up at the end of several assembly lines.
Beside the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter and behind the Whosoever Community Church, beside the serving lines, under tents, community members enjoyed traditional Thanksgiving meals.
Tables of cakes, cupcakes and other sweets stood off to one side and diners were encouraged to help themselves.
The operation to serve those meals started Wednesday afternoon as the first wave of volunteers gathered to cook the turkeys, Myers said.
The next wave of volunteers arrived at 6 a.m. Thursday to heat the meals and prepare the meal.
"Our volunteers make it happen," Myers said.
A small army of people filled containers, delivered fresh pans of food to the assembly line and oversaw continued cooking.
"What's special about this year is we can sit our guests down and have a level of encouragement," Myers said. "Our hope is we can share the gospel with them."
In addition to the meals served on site, Myers said, seven homeless shelters in and around Florence would receive the prepared dinners so they too could serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
