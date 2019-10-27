FLORENCE, S.C. — The American Cancer Society needs more drivers to support the Road To Recovery volunteer program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatments.
This year, an estimated 30,000 South Carolina residents will be diagnosed with cancer. For some, getting to high-quality, timely care can be their biggest roadblock.
A successful transportation assistance program can be a life-saving asset to the community.
“When cancer hits, it hits from all sides, and lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one,” said Cher Tompkins, a volunteer with the American Cancer Society. “That’s why I volunteer with the American Cancer Society. We are all activists working against cancer, leading the fight for a world without this disease.”
The American Cancer Society has nearly 10,000 Road To Recovery drivers nationally, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers. Due to the lack of volunteer drivers, transportation needs in many communities go unmet.
The American Cancer Society screens and trains all volunteer drivers directly and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.
All drivers must have:
» A good driving record.
» A current, valid driver’s license.
» Proof of adequate automobile insurance.
» Access to a safe and reliable vehicle.
» Schedule availability.
» Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access.
The American Cancer Society is attacking cancer on all fronts — matching people affected by cancer with access to quality care that will improve their cancer journey and contribute to improved survivorship outcomes.
To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/drive.
