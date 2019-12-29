FLORENCE, S.C. – For the Sansbury family, playing sports and coaching together have been a way of life.
Mark and Laura Sansbury have coached their three daughters – Julia, Meg and Gracie – in volleyball at The King’s Academy for the past five years. Julia, Meg and Gracie have also played soccer together for several years.
When the girls first started at The King’s Academy, people heard that Laura had played collegiate volleyball while she was at King University in Bristol, Tennessee, and they asked her to coach the junior varsity team.
“The girls were new, and I thought that would be a good way to be there for them, to ease the transition,” Laura said. “I jumped in with both feet, and we actually did very well.”
At the time Mark was the junior varsity assistant coach, but then he later became the varsity volleyball coach. Laura also later was asked to work in the athletic department.
Originally, coaching wasn’t Mark and Laura’s ambition. They saw it as a service to be able to begin coaching volleyball.
“We wanted to serve, so it’s been a great vehicle for us to minister to young people in a way,” Mark said. “Our goal has been to build their confidence not just in volleyball but in life.”
Though Mark and Laura had never coached volleyball, the two have grown the program since they started. The varsity volleyball team has had a lot of success, including winning region in 2018 and 2019, placing third in the state this year and winning Baron Bash, an annual invitational tournament, in 2018 and 2019.
Mark said volleyball has become a big part of his life. He said he is constantly trying to learn more and more about gameplay.
Prior to coaching Julia, Meg and Gracie in volleyball, Mark coached them in a children’s soccer league. Julia said this made it just feel like normal when they began playing for their parents’ teams.
“I guess it’s been kind of normal, because that’s how we’ve always done it, so it’s not out of the ordinary,” Julia said.
Julia said she was surprised that her parents knew so much about the game and the rules. She said the game allowed them to bond. They’d even go home and talk about the game.
In addition to competing on the court during regular seasons, the family has also been able to take two mission trips to Barcelona, Spain, where they competed in a tournament with teams from around the word.
Only six players could go on the trip, so half the team was made up of the Sansbury girls.
“It was a really cool experience that we could do this together,” Laura said.
Meg and Gracie have also played travel volleyball for the Grand Strand Juniors Volleyball Club.
“We learned a lot from that, just being spectators,” Mark said. “It helped us coaching as well, as far as development skills. We’ve learned a lot through Meg and Gracie’s training.”
Julia, Meg and Gracie just finished their senior volleyball season at The King’s Academy. At the end of this school year, the girls will go their separate ways.
Meg will play volleyball on the collegiate level for Anderson University, which was her top-choice school. Grace and Julia are undecided on which college they’ll go to next year.
Though volleyball is over, the girls will take the soccer field together one last time for the 2020 season.
