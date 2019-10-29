FLORENCE, S.C. – Virtus Academy, a charter school in Florence, received an unsatisfactory rating on its school report cards this year.
Unsatisfactory is the lowest rating a school can receive on school report cards.
Virtus Academy is a charter school part of the Charter Institute of Erskine. The 2018-19 school year was Virtus’ first operational year.
On the school’s report card, Virtus Academy received an average rating in the category of academic achievement, which is based on the percentage of students who scored met or exceeding on the SC Ready test.
According to the school report card, 47.80% of Virtus Academy students scored met or exceeding on the English language arts section of the SC Ready test. Virtus Academy scored 2.40% higher than state percentage.
31.90% of students scored met or exceeding on the mathematics section of the SC Ready test. The students performed 13.10% lower than the state average.
In the preparing for success section of the school report card, Virtus received a below average score.
On the SCPASS science section, 37.5% of Virtus Academy students scored met or exceeding. That is 11.6% below the state percentage.
On the social studies section of the SCPASS, 47.80% of students received met or exemplary. That was 19.80% lower than the state percentage.
The school received an unsatisfactory rating for student progress, according to the report card, and it received a good rating on the student engagement section.
Though the school received the unsatisfactory rating, Interim Principal Patricia Hyman said the school has implemented supports and new programs to improve scores.
Hyman said the school added a reading and math interventionist position to the school. The two interventionists will work with individual students and small groups of students.
The school is also using programs, such as Dreambox, to allow students to work on their weaknesses, and teachers to identify students’ weaknesses and differentiate instruction, Hyman said.
Hyman said students can use the programs at home and at school.
Virtus Academy will offer activities and recognize students for student achievement to motivate students to learn, assistant principal Mandy Stoklosa said.
Stoklosa said the school will have a spelling bee, academic bowls for reading and math, family nights for reading and math. The school also has started offering STEM Fridays, where each grade has a STEM-based project to complete.
“We want to motivate our students to learn, too,” Stoklosa said. “So we are creating some fun events for them.”
Renee Mathews, who volunteered with the schools’ planning committee and is a consultant for the school, said when she was helping to write the charter for the school, the committee noted that there has been a struggle to close achievement gaps in local schools.
“The school has only been here a year, so the growth is not as accelerated as we want it to be to close those gaps, so we are doing new, even more accelerated efforts,” Mathews said.
Virtus Academy conducts MAP testing three times a year, and there are monthly benchmark assessments in all classes to track student progress, Mathews said.
“We are definitely seeing that students are growing, and that’s reason to celebrate,” Mathews said. “That’s what we want to continue to do moving forward.”
