The South Carolina Caucus of Black School Board Members will hold a virtual town hall on hot topics in education from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and Facebook. The meeting ID is 927 9009 9847.
Panelists will include Alexis D. Pipkins Sr., a member of the Florence One Schools board.
SCCBSBM President, Cheryl Harris and Vice President James Shadd will host the discussion, which will cover topics such as reopening of school, digital divide, learning loss, the impact on educational funding due to COVID 19 and more.
