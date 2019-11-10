FLORENCE, S.C. – Sgt. John Cipollina speaks bluntly about his time in the Vietnam War.
“Well, to me, it was a living hell,” Cipollina said. “It’s a different climate. You know coming off the plane over there, the air seems a lot heavier, and you have a lot more of the humidity. It’s different, different altogether.”
Cipollina had just graduated from high school in 1968 and had no big plans, so he decided to join the Army that June, he said.
Cipollina started out as a truck driver, but because he had a lazy eye and problems with depth perception, he was placed in the infantry.
Cipollina, now a music teacher at St. Anthony Catholic School, said he should have auditioned for the Army band. Cipollina plays the trumpet.
He left Fort Benning, one of the places he did training, for a one-year tour in Vietnam, where he served on a search-and-destroy team in North Vietnam.
Cipollina said he and his troop mostly came in contact with the North Vietnamese Armies rather than the Viet Cong.
As part of the search-and-destroy missions, Cipollina said, his platoon would travel from village to village through the mountains looking for the North Vietnamese Army.
“What we’d do is go up and down these mountains and then search them out,” Cipollina said. “When we would find their villages, we would burn it out. Of course, when we were on top of the hill, they’d send a lot of mortar rounds our way."
Throughout the missions, the platoon would stay on the move, camping overnight, Cipollina said. The platoon had to be careful to not blow its cover, he said.
“We really couldn’t be seen, and back then just about everybody smoked,” Cipollina said. “At night time [there was] absolutely no smoking, because they could see you from there. It was a protective thing. Everybody would have a couple of hours shift on guard, because you’d have to keep an eye out.”
Cipollina said his most pleasant memories were when he and his platoon would travel into towns, and he would play with the children. He said one child would always bring him a bowl of rice when her mom would cook.
“I’ve always liked kids, and when we did come out of the mountains and into the villages, I ended up doing what I do here: playing with the kids,” Cipollina said. “So those are the pleasant memories.”
Nearly five months into his tour in Vietnam, Cipollina was taken to the military hospital for an infection in his arm.
After six weeks in the hospital, Cipollina’s arm had healed and he was on the way back to the field when the helicopter crashed.
“My tour was cut in half when I went down in a helicopter crash, and I had a compression fracture in my l3 vertebrae, so they sent me home,” Cipollina said.
Cipollina was sent back to the United States to finish his time in the Army at Fort Meade in Maryland. For a little less than three years, Cipollina served as a noncommissioned officer and teacher for the Army.
Because the helicopter crash left Cipollina 30 percent disabled, and he was on vocational rehabilitation, he said, he was able to go to Georgetown University for free. He also received a living allowance, he said.
Cipollina said his time in the Army taught him that sometimes blessings are disguised.
“Sometimes you got to learn when life hands you a pile of dung, you got to say thank you for the fertilizer, because I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth,” Cippollina said. “I did not have the means to go to the school I did.”
Cipollina said his six months in Vietnam allowed him to further his education.
Cipollina graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in Spanish and Italian. Later he went back to school to receive his degree in music education.
Cipollina said he started teaching in 1983. After a long career in education, Cipollina now teaches Spanish and band at St. Anthony Catholic School.
He said becoming a teacher was “the best move I’ve ever made.”
