FLORENCE, S.C. – The three people who died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 were from Virginia.
Brent Everett Cornell, 30, or Virginia and Emily Helen Forcke, 30, of Virginia were in one of the three vehicles, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Deborah Lynn Scott, 53, of Virginia was in a second vehicle.
“As a note, the two parties were not traveling together,” von Lutcken wrote in a news release.
The crash occurred on I-95 southbound at the 155 mile marker at the U.S. 76 west exit.
A fourth person was flown from the scene of the crash. There was no report Sunday on that person’s condition.
The crash, which happened about 11:30 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer, which remained mostly on the interstate, and a car, which ended up on U.S. 76.
The crash happened when the tractor-trailer, which was northbound, crossed through the median and into the southbound lanes, where it hit, head on, a Mazda car and a Toyota truck, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
