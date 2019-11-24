FLORENCE, S.C. – The victim of a fatal shooting Saturday evening on Curry Lane in Florence has been identified.
Kevin John Anthony Backus, 34, of Florence died as a result of the shooting, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Sunday night.
Florence police responded to the report of shots fired on Sumter Street and then responded to a second call that indicated the shooting happened in the 400 block of Curry Lane.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to von Lutcken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
