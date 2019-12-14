FLORENCE, S.C. — A vacant house was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Florence firefighters responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 300 block of South Gaillard Street and found smoke and flames coming from the single-story house.
The firefighters battled the blaze and searched the house for occupants and found none.
The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by officers with the Florence Police Department and medics with Florence County EMS.
The house had no utilities.
Investigation into the blaze will be conducted jointly by the fire and police departments.
