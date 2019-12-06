FLORENCE, S.C. — A piece of the USS Arizona — deemed by the U.S. Navy a relic — is in Florence and destined to be part of the Florence Veterans Park.
"This is a piece of the bulwark which is the above-sea-level deck railing. It provides defense against attack and keeps people from falling overboard," said U.S. Army Col. Barry Wingard (RET) with the veterans park committee.
The USS Arizona, commissioned on Oct. 16, 1916, was a Pennsylvania class super dreadnought battleship. On Dec. 7, 1941, it was moored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when a Japanese dive bomber dropped a bomb on it that detonated one of its forward magazines, which killed 1,177 officers and enlisted, sailors and Marines and sent the ship to the bottom of the harbor.
Those killed as a result of the USS Arizona's sinking account for about half of the total casualties from the attack.
"It's been under the Pacific Ocean since 1941 so it's rusty. If you saw it in a junk yard you wouldn't look at it twice because it's 270-pound piece of rust. It's a sacred piece of rust," Wingard said.
The Veterans Park was given the relic with the understanding the Navy would bring it to the surface and crate it up, but the park had to get it to Florence. Wingard said the committee worked with one national carrier for six months before being told that business wouldn't ship it free.
Then the committee worked with UPS for 10 days and it was shipped to Florence for free and arrived on Veterans Day.
Currently there is one thing for sure that will be done with the relic.
"First thing is to get expert guidance on how to treat it so it does not deteriorate any more. There's not going to be an attempt like we did with the anchor from the Coast Guard cutter Comanche to bring it back to the same condition and paint it as it looked in WWII," Wingard said.
After the relic is stabilized plans are up in the air.
Wingard said it could be used as part of a standalone Pearl Harbor monument or as part of a larger WWII monument "which I think is the foremost thing missing from our veterans park. We'd like to make this the most prominent monument in the park."
What develops will depend on community support, he said.
When the relic is placed in the park it will be right at home with the limestone from the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon and will join another battleship relic — the bell from the dreadnought battleship USS South Carolina.
Wingard said the relic has other connections with the park.
Admiral Chester Nimitz, who oversaw the WWII war in the Pacific Ocean for the U.S., served as the executive officer of the USS South Carolina, and the late Congressman Ed Young, whose family along with the Byrd Estate donated the land for the park, was a pilot in one of the squadrons that was tasked with shooting down Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto's plane in April of 1943. Yamamoto oversaw the attack on Pearl Harbor.
