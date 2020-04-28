FLORENCE, S.C. – Michelle Byers was named the campaign and donor relations director of United Way of Florence County in March.
She comes to the United Way after spending several years working in nonprofit development, marketing and community relations.
As a longtime resident of Florence, Byers has spent many years being involved in the volunteer and business community. She attended Lanier Technical College in Oakwood, Georgia, and Winthrop University, where she studied interior design.
Most recently she attended Capella University and holds a degree in management. Before working with United Way of Florence County, Michelle worked with Homestead Hospice, where she served as a community relations manager in the Pee Dee area.
“Michelle is the perfect selection for the campaign director with her community involvement and her business experience with Florence County,” said Kevin Russell, the president of the United Way of Florence County. “We are very happy to have her join the United Way team.”
Byers will be focused on growing and strengthening United Way of Florence County’s annual campaign and donor relations. This position supports the annual campaign operations, including corporate and individual relationships, increasing effectiveness of volunteer engagement and recruitment and growing resources for our community.
