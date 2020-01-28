FLORENCE, S.C. – Unemployment rates rose slightly across the Pee Dee in December.
All six of the counties in the Pee Dee region saw increases in their non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates from November to December, according to the latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Williamsburg County saw the largest increase, moving from a rate of 3.4% in November to 4% in December. Marlboro County saw an increase of 0.3%, from 3.4% to 3.7%.
The other four counties each increased by 0.2%. Florence County moved from 2.2% to 2.4%. Darlington County moved from 2.6% to 2.8%. Marion County moved from 3.1% to 3.3%. And Dillon County moved from 3.2% to 3.4%.
Overall, the unemployment rates are still down from December 2018. In December 2018, Florence County had an unemployment rate of 3.5%, Darlington 4.0%, Marion 5.4%, Williamsburg 5.3%, Dillon 4.7% and Marlboro 4.8%.
The Florence Metropolitan Area – Florence and Darlington counties – also saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate from 2.3% in November to 2.5% in December. In December 2018, the rate was 3.7%.
Statewide, 45 out of 46 counties saw an increase in the non-seasonally unemployment rate. However, the state's seasonally adjusted rate decreased from 2.4% to 2.3%. The number of people working set a record at 2.3 million in December. This is an increase of 4,964 people from November and 74,712 people in December 2018.
Growth industries included trade, transportation and utilities (2,400), construction (800), government (700) and leisure and hospitality (600).
Decreases were seen in professional and business services (1,000), other services (800), manufacturing (600) and education and health services (600).
There were no changes in the information and financial activities industries.
South Carolina's labor force has increased by 2,229 people since November 2019 for a total of 2.384 million. The labor force has increased by 54,763 people since December 2018.
It is estimated that 55,295 people are unemployed in the Palmetto State, a decrease of 2,735 people since November 2019 and 19,949 people since December 2018.
“Despite these records, our business community has approximately 60,000 job postings," Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. "These businesses need qualified workers so they can expand and prosper. While this is a challenge, we are looking for solutions. Today, many of our unemployed South Carolinians live in rural areas. Our rural initiative seeks to locate unemployed individuals in an area, train them if necessary, and connect them with local employers."
He added that the department was in the middle of a pilot program to get insight into rural counties.
Ellzey also noted there were approximately 1.6 million people "sitting on the sidelines." Based upon government data, he continued, 5% of those people could be lured back if the situation meets their demands. There is another pilot program to look at flexible shift scheduling to work on getting that 5% of people into the workforce.
Nationally, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%.
