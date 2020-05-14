FLORENCE, S.C. — Unemployment rates in the Pee Dee continue to rise but remain lower the state and national averages.
Since mid-March, 24,843 residents of Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillion, and Marlboro counties have filed initial claims for unemployment insurance with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The number of people filing initial claims represents 22.51% percent of the pre-COVID-19 shutdown workforce, assuming no movement in the labor force data. Assuming that no one who filed unemployment claims prior to mid-March has been hired, this would make the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee 20.58%.
In Florence County, a total of 11,267 people have filed initial claims since March 15, including 865 people during the week ending May 9. That would indicate that 16.69% of Florence's labor force has filed for unemployment since the shutdowns began, raising the unemployment rate in the county to 19.77% if all of the people who filed before March 15 are also included. Prior to mid-March, Florence County had an unemployment rate of 3.09%.
In Darlington County, a total of 5,156 people have claimed unemployment since March 15, including 381 during the week ending May 9. The 5,156 people represent 16.9% of the Darlington County labor force. If all of the people that filed for unemployment between March 1 and March 15 are included, Darlington now has an unemployment rate of 20.22%. Prior to mid-March, Darlington County had an unemployment rate of 3.32%.
A total of 2,366 people have filed for unemployment since March 15 in Marion County, including 298 people during the week ending May 9. The number of people filing between March 15 and May 9 represents 18.13% of the labor force of the county. Assuming all of the people that filed between March 1 and March 15 are still unemployed, Marion County would have an unemployment rate of 22.54%. Marion County had an unemployment rate of 4.41% before mid-March.
In Williamsburg County, a total of 2,159 people have filed for unemployment since March 15, including 188 people during the week ending May 9. The number of people filing for unemployment represents 17.3% of the county's labor force. If all the people that sought unemployment between March 1 and March 15 are included, Williamsburg County would have an unemployment rate of 22.01%. Prior to mid-March, Williamsburg County had an unemployment rate of 4.71%.
In Dillon County, a total of 1,792 people have claimed unemployment since March 15, including 217 people the week of May 9. This would indicate that 13.51% of the Dillon County labor force has claim unemployment since March 15. If all of the people that sought unemployment between March 1 and March 15 are included, Dillon County would have an unemployment rate of 17.58%. Prior to mid-March, Dillon County had an unemployment rate of 4.06%.
A total of 2,103 people have filed for unemployment in Marlboro County since March 15, including 307 people the week of May 9. The number of people filing between March 15 and May 9 represents 22.51% of the mid-March labor force for the county. Assuming that all of the people that filed initial claims between March 1 and March 15 are still unemployed, the county would have an unemployment rate of 27.26%. Marlboro had an unemployment rate of 4.75% in mid-March.
Statewide, a total of 486,149 people have filed initial claims for unemployment since March 15, including 32,513 people the week of May 9. This would represent 20.29% of the state's labor force. Assuming that all of the people that filed unemployment in South Carolina between March 1 and March 15 are still unemployed, South Carolina would have an unemployment rate of 22.73%. Prior to mid-March, the state reached a record low unemployment rate of 2.45%.
Horry County, which shares borders with Marion and Dillon counties, has seen 53,582 people file initial claims for unemployment since March 15. This would represent 35.92% of the county's mid-March labor force. Including all of the people that filed between March 1 and March 15, Horry County would now have an unemployment rate of 40.11%.
In the United States, 36.5 million people have filed initial claims for unemployment. This represents over 10% of the population and 22.17% of the labor force of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.