FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee’s economy has been less affected by the shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus than South Carolina as a whole.
Information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday morning indicates that 553 people filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County, 190 people filed in Darlington County, 125 in Marion, 67 in Williamsburg, 64 in Dillon, and 50 in Marlboro County, for a total of 1,049 in the region.
If all of these applications for unemployment benefits were approved, it would raise the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee by 20.3% from 3.55% to 4.27% assuming that the labor force in the Pee Dee continued to grow at the same rate from January to March 21 as it did from January 2019 to January 2020 and that no additional jobless claims have been filed from the end of January to March 21.
Jobless claims typically rise after Christmas, because employers typically don’t need as many workers after the holiday season, but usually steady out until tourism season begins in the spring.
Florence County’s unemployment rate would rise from a rate of 2.98% to 3.79%, an increase of 27.5%, Darlington from 3.39% to 4.01%, an increase of 18.36%, Marion from 4.32% to 5.3%, an increase of 22.67%, Williamsburg from 4.97% to 5.56%, an increase of 11.77%, Dillon from 4.15% to 4.61%, an increase of 11.2%, and Marlboro from 4.45% to 4.99%, an increase of 12.07%.
These increases are less than the state average. Statewide, 31,054 people filed claims last week compared with 56,590 people who were approved in January.
A total of 772 people who live in South Carolina but work in another state, likely North Carolina or Georgia, have filed claims against other states.
A total of 1,996 initial jobless claims were filed during the week prior in South Carolina. Ninety-seven people working in other states filed unemployment claims in other states during the previous week.
If all of last week’s claims were approved, the number of people without a job in South Carolina would climb 54.69% from the January unemployment figures.
The sharpest increases in jobless claims last week came from Horry County, 5,258, and Charleston County, 4,183, where the closing of bars and restaurants and the sharp decline in tourism hurt the most.
Some residents of the Pee Dee working or attending school in nearby Horry County have been affected by the numbers in Horry County. The Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority canceled service from Marion and Lake City to Myrtle Beach on Monday for the foreseeable future.
More than 456 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina with nine deaths, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in its daily update Thursday.
