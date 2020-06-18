FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims fell in every county in the six-county Pee Dee region between June 7 and 13.
In Florence County, 746 people made initial unemployment claims last week, a decrease from the 838 initial claims made the previous week. Overall, 14,965 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County since mid-March.
Neighboring Darlington County saw 448 people make initial claims, also a decrease from the 571 claimants the previous week. Overall, 7,148 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Darlington County since mid-March.
Marion County, the easternmost county in the region, had 267 initial claims, a decrease from the 279 claims the week prior. Overall, 3,634 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Marion County since mid-March.
In Williamsburg County, 165 people filed initial claims last week, a decrease from the 216 claims filed last week. Overall, 2,950 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Williamsburg County since mid-March.
Dillon County saw 110 initial claims made last week, a decrease from the 207 claims made the week prior. Overall, 2,508 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Dillon County since mid-March.
And in Marlboro County 100 people filed claims last week, a decrease from 314 claims the week before. Overall, 2,917 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Marlboro County since mid-March.
The state saw an 19,366 people file initial claims last week, a decrease from the 22,734 claims the week before.
