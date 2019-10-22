FLORENCE, S.C. – The candidate favored to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for president will hold a town hall Saturday in Florence.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign confirmed Monday evening via email that she will hold a town hall at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center's outdoor amphitheater.
Warren is listed as -120 to win the nomination, according to oddsmakers. She has risen from +700 as of June 26 to her current position after the most recent debates.
On June 26, she was listed behind former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as most likely to win the nomination, according to oddsmakers.
A former law school professor, Warren has served as a senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She announced her presidential campaign on Feb. 9.
Warren is a native of Oklahoma City but was raised in nearby Norman, Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in speech pathology and Rutgers Law School after her ex-husband received a job transfer.
She became one of the most cited law professors in the field of commercial law before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. She was also the Congressional oversight chair for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Warren also is known for her attempt to prove she has American Indian ancestry following a challenge from President Donald Trump.
The FMU Performing Arts Center is located at 201 South Dargan St. in Florence.
The area will be open at 3 p.m.
The public can RSVP to the town hall via: mobilize.us/southcarolinaforwarren/event/141365.
