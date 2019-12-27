FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-year-old child was missing and reported kidnapped for two hours early Friday morning following a car theft in Florence.
At about 12:07 a.m. Florence Police responded to the Speedy Mart at 207 West Lucas Street in reference to a stolen vehicle and were told by the vehicle's owner that a two-year-old child was still in it, according to a release from the agency.
Florence Police along with deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and agents with SLED searched for the vehicle and the child.
At about 2:16 a.m. the child was found, uninjured, and the vehicle recovered at East Pine and Sundance Streets -- just outside the city limits, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
