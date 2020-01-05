FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two West Florence firefighters were injured in separate incidents while battling a fire at an abandoned house.
The house, at the end of Fairfield Circle, was showing smoke and fire when firefighters first arrived on scene, said West Florence Assistant Fire Chief Rudy Hendrix.
Firefighters made entry to the home and were able to quickly knock the fire down as well as search for a homeless person who was reported to possibly be in the home, Hendrix said.
Nobody was found in the house.
Two firefighters were injured in separate ceiling collapses within the building. Both were transported by medics with Florence County EMS for treatment of their injuries.
Firefighters shut down Fairfield Circle from North Cashua Drive to Pindo Court so they could lay in a supply line.
There were no utilities on to the house at the time of the fire.
West Florence firefighters were assisted at the scene by Florence County Sheriff's deputies, medics with Florence County EMS and a Florence Fire Department engine company.
No injuries were reported to non-firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.