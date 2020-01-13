MARION COUNTY, S.C. -- Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Taft Watson Drive in Centenary Monday morning after a person found two relatives dead.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said SLED crime scene investigators are processing the scene of a shooting.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said he will have a positive identification at a later time and both autopsies will be done by Thursday.
Richardson said the Marion County Coroner’s Office is investigating along with MCSO and SLED.
