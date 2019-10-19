LATTA, S.C. -- Two people died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on US 501 outside of Latta.
The crash happened near Ebenezer Road when a north-bound 2011 Toyota ran off the right side of the road, then the left side of the road before it hit a tree, said Cpl. Judd Jones, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to a Dillon area hospital and later died. A passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, also died.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victims as Christian Jones, 18, of Latta and Zipporah Legette, 22, also of Latta.
Two passengers were also injured in the crash. One was flown to a Florence area hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to a Dillon area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said.
The crash remains under investigation, Jones said.
