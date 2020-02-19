LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two Florence County cities will hold meetings Thursday night on the projects to be funded with a potential third penny sales tax.
A meeting to discuss the potential third tax is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the senior center in Lake City, located at 198 Acline St.
The city of Johnsonville will hold a special city council meeting to approve its list of recommended projects for the potential third tax. The council is expected to meet at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers, located at 111 West Broadway St.
The potential third tax probably would be included for voters to approve on the November general election ballot.
The Florence County Council already has established a committee to determine the projects to place in the referendum question. Once the committee has performed this function, it will present the list back to the county council, at which point the council can decide to place the ballot question on the ballot.
