FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday evening, two others were injured, and troopers are investigating to determine who was driving.
The victims, both from Pamplico, were in a 2004 that was southbound on Papermill Road at 5:25 p.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road near Timberwood Road, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
All four people were ejected as the car rolled multiple times, Southern said. Nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Hunter Smith, 22, and Timothy Thompson, 63.
Two others people in the car were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.
The Patrol's MAIT team is conducting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.