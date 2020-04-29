FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two of the four Florence Police officers involved in a fatal shooting April 22 on Ventura Court have returned to full duty.
"All of the officers are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation." Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the officers.
The shooting is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) -- something SLED does at the invitation of the involved agency.
Elmer L. Mack, 40, of Florence was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a Florence Police officer, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken and SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.
All four officers involved were initially placed on administrative leave and given counseling.
Brandt's release didn't indicate the status of the other two officers. A SLED spokesman said he couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.