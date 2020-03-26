COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two more deaths in South Carolina related to the coronavirus were announced Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That brought the state’s total number of deaths to nine.
One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.
DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.
No new cases were reported in any Pee Dee counties.
