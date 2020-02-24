EFFINGHAM, S.C. – A Timmonsville man and an Effingham man have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Effingham man on Valentine’s Day.
Samuel Kennedy Funderburk Jr. of Effingham and Joseph Edward Foss Jr., 41, of Timmonsville were arrested Saturday and charged with one count of murder and one count of burglary, first degree.
On Feb. 14, Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on 2430 Lindfield Circle near Effingham and discovered an apparent homicide victim. The deceased has been identified by the Florence County Coroner’s Office as 64-year-old Harold Timothy Morrison.
FCSO Investigators published a photograph from video surveillance of a suspect believed to have been involved in the murder. Information obtained from numerous sources led investigators to Funderburk and Foss.
Funderburk is alleged to have entered Morrison’s residence in the nighttime without permission while armed with a handgun where he shot Morrison multiple times, resulting in his death, according to Investigators.
Investigators further allege that Foss conspired with and accompanied Funderburk when the murder occurred and drove Funderburk’s vehicle from the scene.
Foss was taken into custody Saturday by deputies assigned to FCSO Special Operations, FCSO SWAT and Florence City Police ERT. At a hearing, Foss was denied bond.
Funderburk was taken into custody Saturday in Milledgeville, Georgia, and is awaiting extradition to Florence County.
“The assistance of the public in helping to identify the suspect from the video surveillance in this case was critical,” Sheriff Billy Barnes said in a news release issued by the agency. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to make these arrests, which we hope brings the family of Mr. Morrison some degree of comfort.”
