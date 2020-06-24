FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence police arrested and charged two people Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting death of Christopher Gibson on Ervin Court.
Officers made the arrests with assistance from the Florence County Sheriff's Office at a residence on Oliver Road.
Investigators charged Trevon Davion Wilson, 17, of 3306 Oliver Drive in Florence, and Tylik Ahmed Bennett-Parker, 18, of 3307 Plantation Drive in Florence, with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both are being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.
On Dec. 28, Florence police responded at 7:46 p.m. to Ervin Court for a shots-fired call and found Gibson injured. He later died at a Florence area hospital.
