FLORENCE, S.C. — Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon when they and two others were thrown from a vehicle that overturned several times on Papermill Road.
The two other victims were taken to a hospital and their condition was not available.
The names of the four victims were not available.
Lance Cpl Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near Timberwood Road. He said a 2004 Ford was going south when it ran off the left side of the road and rolled several times.
Southern said none of the four people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, and it wasn’t clear which one was driving.
He said the crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Multiple Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.