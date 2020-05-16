DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two friends are vying to be the Republican challenger to Democratic state Sen. Gerald Malloy.
J.D. Chaplin and Ronald Reese Page are running for the nomination.
J.D. Chaplin
Chaplin works as a row-crop farmer outside Hartsville.
He said several generations of his family have been farmers in Darlington County.
Chaplin is a graduate of Hartsville High School. He graduated from Charleston Southern University, where he majored in American history. He said he emphasized his studies in early American history.
He said that thanks to working with his father during the summer, he was able to graduate from college debt free.
Chaplin said that during his time in Charleston, he always knew he would come back to work on the family farm.
Of Page, Chaplin said he was a friend first and a competitor second.
Chaplin previously ran for House District 54, a district considered safely Democratic, in 2016. He lost to Democrat Pat Henegan in that race by a margin of 32%.
Why he's running
Chaplin said he was running to improve the political climate of Darlington County.
Ronald Reese Page
Page works as a firefighter for the city of Darlington. He also drives an ambulance for Darlington County and works at a local gun store.
Page is a graduate of Wofford College — he said Go Dogs during his interview last week — where he majored in political science. Page is a also graduate of Trinity Collegiate School. He said he spent the first 13 years of his life in Hartsville.
He said he had been involved in politics since around 1997. He said he wanted to know what was going on in the world around him and said he even shadowed Malloy. Eventually, Page became third vice chair of the Darlington County Republican Party and also the victory chair for Mick Mulvaney's congressional campaign.
He ran against state Rep. Robert Williams for the House District 62 seat in 2016.
Why he's running
Page said he wanted to bring respect for the people of the district back to the office.
The position
The South Carolina General Assembly is divided into two bodies: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Senate is mandated by the state Constitution to have 46 members, one from each county in the state. However, these members are apportioned by population and the districts usually include more than one county. Senate District 29 includes most of Darlington County — portions of the east central part of the county are included in Senate Districts 31 and 36 --, most of Marlboro County — the northeastern part of the county is in Senate District 30 — and two-thirds of Lee County.
The district is considered safely Democratic according to FairMapsSC, a nonpartisan group seeking to make Statehouse races more competitive in the general election.
Malloy has served the district since Nov. 5, 2002.
Legislators are paid $10,400 in South Carolina; however, they also receive money per month for in-district expenses that raises their compensation to around $30,000.
Finances
In his most recent financial disclosure with the South Carolina Ethics Commission, Chaplin's campaign has raised $31,560.05. Page filed his initial disclosure in April, saying he had raised $546 of his own funds for the campaign. Malloy has raised $123,866.42.
Plans if elected
Page said he wanted to work on education, employment and infrastructure. He said he wanted emphasize the need for trade school educations because it prepares students for better-paying jobs in a short time. Page added he was willing to work with other members to generate revenue by incentives rather than taxes. He said he wasn't running for fame or credit. He wants to work with Senate colleagues to bring positive change in the district.
Chaplin said he would be working to root out corruption in Darlington County and also to use infrastructure improvements and educational developments to improve the quality of life for residents in the district. He added that in college he found that the road his apartment was on was paved four times during the four years he was there. The road his family lives on, he continued, had only been paved when it was converted from a gravel road to a paved road. Portions of the gravel are starting to show through now, Chaplin added.
Next steps
The primary election is scheduled for June 9. The winner will take on Malloy in the general election.
