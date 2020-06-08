FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence County precincts have moved for the 2020 primary elections scheduled for Tuesday.
Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Executive Director David Alford detailed last week that Florence Ward 2 has been moved from the Poynor Adult Education Center to the Strive Hard Educational Recreational and Enrichment Center of New Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 312 South Ravenel St. Pamplico Ward 2 has relocated to the Pamplico Town Hall and fire station, located at 201 River Rd. in Pamplico.
Pamplico Ward 2 is the same location as Pamplico Ward 1 in the election.
Those two precincts are joined by six others that are doubled for the election. Back Swamp and Quinby both vote at the Alfred Rush Academy, Coward Wards 1 and 2 vote at J.C. Lynch Elementary School and Timmonsville Wards 1 and 2 both vote at the Timmonsville Educational Center.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To vote, a person must bring photo identification to their polling precinct. Accepted photo identification includes a South Carolina driver's license, a DMV ID card, a South Carolina concealed weapons permit, a voter registration card with photo, a United States passport or a federal military ID.
A person's polling precinct can be found via the South Carolina Elections Commission website. To find a polling place, click "Find My Polling Place," located below the mySCvotes portion of the SCvotes.org webpage, and then enter the person's name, birth date, and their county of residence.
The location of the polling place is also on the voter registration card of the voter.
A complete list of precincts by county can be found via the SCvotes.org webpage by hovering the cursor over the general tab on the top of the page, then clicking on "Precincts and Polling Places," then entering the desired county.
