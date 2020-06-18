FLORENCE, S.C. — Two new economic development projects began the process of approvals from the Florence County Council Thursday morning.
The council held first readings of Ordinances No. 28, 29, 30-2019/20 at Thursday's meeting. Also, the council approved inducement resolutions authorizing the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements with the companies.
Ordinances No. 28 and 29 authorize fee-in-lieu agreements with Project Embark and Project Zoolander. As they were introduced by title only, no information about the companies involved was provided.
However, the resolutions indicate that Project Embark will involve an investment of $5.45 million and the addition of 10 new jobs and that Project Zoolander will involve an investment of $5.06 million and 28 new jobs.
Ordinance No. 30 adds property associated with Project Zoolander to a joint industrial park with Marion County. No specific property was mentioned in the ordinance.
Ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Star and including property for that project in a joint industrial park with Darlington County were deferred again at Thursday's meeting.
The council also approved:
>> Third and final readings of ordinances authorizing bond payments for the Florence County Judicial Center, bonds for McLeod Health, ratifying the current fiscal year budget, approving the spending of excess capital project sales tax revenue, and approving the next fiscal year budget.
>> The appointments of Mike and Charisse Reichenbach to the Census Complete Count Committee and reappointments of three board members representing Council District 7.
>> A new service and maintenance contract with Motorola Solutions for the county's public radio system in the amount of $487,488 annually for five years to be funded via radio system funds.
>> The purchase of 12 cardiac monitors from Stryker Medical in the amount of $398,476 to be funded via departmental funds in the amount of $221,476 and a CARES Act grant in the amount of $177,000.
>> The expenditure of up to $135,000 from various council district infrastructure funds for the construction of the Quinby Community Center.
>> A $45,237 contract to C.R. Jackson of Florence for the reclamation and resurfacing of the Cashua Drive and West Evans Street connector.
>> Repairs at the Carbon Conversions Building in the amount of $8,500 to be funded via economic development funds.
>> The expenditure of up to $7,000 in Council District 1 infrastructure allocations to assist the city of Lake City with improvements to the flight paths at the city's airport.
>> The expenditure of up to $1,200 from Council District 9 infrastructure allocation to provide for repairs to the Civil Air Patrol building.
>> The appointment of Council Chairman Willard Dorriety to the committee to evaluate design/build proposals for service monument at the Florence County Judicial Center.
>> The declaration of four vehicles as surplus and authorized their disposal via GovDeals.
