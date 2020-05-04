FLORENCE, S.C. — Two men from Cheraw were sentenced Monday to a combined 15 years in federal prison.
Peter M. McCoy Jr., the U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina, announced that Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Gregory Jay Evans, Jr., 28, to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.
Harwell also sentenced Talvin Jerode Robinson, 41, to 68 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision.
Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Evidence presented to the court showed that for the past five years, Evans and Robinson were involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Chesterfield and Darlington counties.
On Jan., 2019, while responding to a fight in progress, deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car driven by Evans based on information that moments earlier someone had pointed a gun out of the window of a similar car. During a search of the car, deputies seized more than 11 grams of methamphetamine and a Glock .45 caliber pistol, both of which Evans later admitted belonged to him.
On two occasions in March 2019, Robinson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working for law enforcement. Both of these controlled purchases took place in Cheraw.
There were also a significant number of cooperating witnesses who were prepared to testify that, during the course of the conspiracy, Evans and Robinson sold them methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Hartsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
In light of the current pandemic, both defendants appeared via video conference, while the attorneys and court staff were present in the courtroom.
