FLORENCE, S.C. — Two people have been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and attempting to bribe a witness in a criminal case.
They are Latonya Ann Coles, 35, of 215 Broadcast Drive, Spartanburg, and Larry Junior Coles, 36, of 300 Wallace Street, Lake City.
The arrests were made by investigators of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Investigators, between March 12 and March 17, the Coleses discussed the bribery among themselves by telephone and ultimately with the witness, and the witness was offered money not to testify in a criminal prosecution involving Larry Junior Coles. Larry Coles is awaiting trial on a charge of attempted murder.
Under South Carolina law, attempting to bribe a witness is a felony punishable by not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
