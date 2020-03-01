LAKE CITY, S.C. — South Carolina ETV is partnering with the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC-A) on a pilot episode of the existing CBC series “From Inside the Circle” to be filmed in Lake City in April.
There are three key components of the show – a songwriters’ circle featuring several songwriters, a concert performance with a well-known local group and a visiting group and a small-plate reception featuring a chef from the host community as well as a visiting international chef after the concert.
“In the first episode, “From Inside the Circle” will visit the town of Lake City, South Carolina. This stop will see the production team visit local business Marshal’s Marine, which has been providing marine sales to the region for more than 50 years,” said Jeremy Cauthen at SCETV, “The Marine Centre will transition from a show room to a concert venue for a live performance…More than 300 people are expected to attend and enjoy an evening of cultural fusion featuring artists and chefs from Eastern Canada and the Lake City area.”
The live concert will take place on April 18 at Marshall’s Marine, 114 E. Myrtle Beach Highway.
This will be one of two pilot episodes between SCETV and Fabian James, a Newfoundland independent producer, for U.S. audience consideration.
The second episode of “From Inside the Circle” will visit the town of Gander, Newfoundland. Both episodes will be broadcast in the United States on SCETV and in Canada on CBC-A.
Haley Mae Campbell, an “up-and-coming” South Carolina singer will be the headliner. She will be joined by the female country rock trio, The Secrets of Newfoundland.
This will be a multi-stage event.
The songwriters’ stage will include songwriters Bobby Houck, Paul Lamb, Barry Canning and Will Ness.
After the concert there will be a small-plate reception, Jebaily Adams said. It will feature two chefs — Jason Houser of Lake City and Tak Ishiata of Newfoundland Labrador.
Amy House will be event host.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lake City has been chosen as the beneficiary of 100 percent of the concert ticket sales, said Kayla Jebaily Adams, director of philanthropy for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.
“Being the beneficiary of the concert ticket sales is “extremely important to us,” said Carla Angus, chairperson of the Boys & Girls Club board of directors.
She said the Boys & Girls club is funded through the support of the community, and this will help them provide more training for the staff, more school supplies for the students and additional supplies and needs. She said it will help them provide special workshops and events, honing in on important life skills that the students need.
The Boys & Girls Club serves roughly 100 students.
“We are really excited,” Jebaily Adams said. “I can’t wait to see how the event goes. It will be a great opportunity for all of the Pee Dee.”
“The Pee Dee Area Boys & Girls Clubs have come together to support this initiative,” Angus said.
“I have the honor of providing services for ArtFields, which is where I met Fabian and representatives of SCETV,” Angus said. “They were visiting our area during ArtFields.” Angus owns a business called Transforming Minds.
She said they have the support of the Lake City Creative Alliance, ArtFields team and the community. She said everyone is coming together to make this event possible.
The Concert doors open at 5:45 p.m. for a VIP reception. The VIP reception will include a “meet and greet” with the artists, heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar. VIP tickets are $75 and are limited. The VIP ticket holders will have reserved seating during the concert.
The Songwriters Circle begins at 7 p.m. The Secrets perform at 8 p.m., and Haley Mae Campbell begins at 8:35 p.m. The Chefs’ small plate reception begins at 9:30 p.m.
General tickets are $35 pre-sale and $45 at the door.
About the concert artists
Haley Mae Campbell was born in New York and raised in South Carolina in the Lowcountry. She moved to Nashville in 2017 to further her career. She has opened for stars such as Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay and others.
On her website www.haleymaecampbell.com Campbell said, “My music is a reflection of my life experience, and it comes from the heart. With every song, the goal is to take the listener on a journey, paint them a picture and involve them in the story. I think that is truly what makes music special — when it can transport you to a different state of mind.”
The Secrets of Newfoundland are a country-folk trio composed of Newfoundland natives Karla Pilgrim, Terri Lynn Eddy and Renée Batten. They are all accomplished singers and solo musicians who met in college.
The Secrets launched their trio act for country music singer Alan Jackson’s Freight Train Tour in 2010.
