FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 200 runners hit the streets around Briggs Elementary Thursday morning for a good run and a great cause.
"It's our seventh year doing this," said race organizer Stephen Thompson. "It started as a small group from First Pres(byterian Church) using this as a fundraiser for some missionaries in Zambia."
It started out as a small event but that has changed.
Thursday's race had 246 runners in it.
"It's been a good tradition we've started," Thompson said.
"It's become bigger and raised a lot of money for those guys," Thompson said. "They do a mission where they teach women how to sew, taking them out of the sex trade, and it gives them incomes so they don't have to rely on other sources."
"When we started this out I didn't think we'd be doing it for seven years. You see a lot of the same faces and it's starting to become a Thanksgiving Day activity for families in town," Thompson said.
Runners started to gather about 8 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. start and most of the runners were over the finish line by 9:30 a.m. with the rest of their day ahead of them.
Several families said they took the opportunity Thursday morning to get many people out of their homes to allow others to get Thanksgiving dinner started — or to let folks sleep in and get some early-morning peace and quiet.
"We've been blessed with good weather every year," Thompson said.
